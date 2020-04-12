RAW- Raging Asian Women Taiko Drummers - Undaunted - Into The Open

Full concert livestream. 4-6 pm. facebook.com/events/2539734116291499

RAW members will watching along with you, ready to answers to all your burning secret backstage questions in the comment section.

UNDAUNTED is a jam of both new originals and beloved songs played on booming drums; story vignettes on resistance, resilience, and what lives on through collective struggle; featuring a new collaboration with guest artists from Toronto's all-women kulintang ensemble, Pantayo!

Closed Captioning included for all of the story vignette sections.

**Content Note: Some of the video stories and narratives featured in UNDAUNTED deal with sensitive topics of struggle, hardship, survival and grief. We tell these stories to testify to our resilience, to resist isolation, and to put words to the vulnerability that we practice every time we step up to the drum, every time we dare to rage. We hope that our sharing will open up the possibility for you to engage in your own challenging conversations and reflections; with a focus on sharing, caring and healing. Please take care of yourselves and each other throughout the show, as we will try to do the same through the sound, sweat, and spirit that we have to offer you from the stage.