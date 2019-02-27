Raw Storytelling Toronto

to Google Calendar - Raw Storytelling Toronto - 2019-02-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raw Storytelling Toronto - 2019-02-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raw Storytelling Toronto - 2019-02-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Raw Storytelling Toronto - 2019-02-27 20:00:00

Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

We're celebrating our one year anniversary! Raw Storytelling is a night of vulnerability and stories centered around mental health. We operate as a non-profit and the proceeds from ticket sales always go towards an organization in Toronto that needs help - we mostly work with homeless shelters. 8 pm. $10.

facebook.com/rawstorytellingtoronto

Tickets: comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=11671

Info
Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Comedy
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Raw Storytelling Toronto - 2019-02-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raw Storytelling Toronto - 2019-02-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raw Storytelling Toronto - 2019-02-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Raw Storytelling Toronto - 2019-02-27 20:00:00