Raw Storytelling Toronto
Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
We're celebrating our one year anniversary! Raw Storytelling is a night of vulnerability and stories centered around mental health. We operate as a non-profit and the proceeds from ticket sales always go towards an organization in Toronto that needs help - we mostly work with homeless shelters. 8 pm. $10.
facebook.com/rawstorytellingtoronto
Tickets: comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=11671
Info
Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Comedy