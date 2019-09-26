Raw Vibes: A Controllerise Vibe Session

Google Calendar - Raw Vibes: A Controllerise Vibe Session - 2019-09-26 22:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raw Vibes: A Controllerise Vibe Session - 2019-09-26 22:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raw Vibes: A Controllerise Vibe Session - 2019-09-26 22:30:00 iCalendar - Raw Vibes: A Controllerise Vibe Session - 2019-09-26 22:30:00

Drake Hotel 1150 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J3

Controllerise crew is a beat collective known for combining elements from beat culture, Anime aesthetic and old school video games. With performances by Stlndrms, Elaquent, Astromega, Maxmelanin), Joshgrant, and Jeia, 10:30 pm. $25, adv $20. Underground. universe.com/events/controllerise-toronto-tickets-C4HJXL?ref=universe-discover

Info

10245501_10152837560840283_7680580150011059753_n.jpg
Drake Hotel 1150 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J3 View Map
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
Google Calendar - Raw Vibes: A Controllerise Vibe Session - 2019-09-26 22:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raw Vibes: A Controllerise Vibe Session - 2019-09-26 22:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raw Vibes: A Controllerise Vibe Session - 2019-09-26 22:30:00 iCalendar - Raw Vibes: A Controllerise Vibe Session - 2019-09-26 22:30:00