All day party with Carlo Lio B2B Nathan Barato, Demuir, Sydney Blu, Valentino, Chris Larsen and Wess. Doors open at noon. $79.28. CODA, 794 Bathurst. https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/rawthentic-new-years-day-party-coda-tickets/11555505?pl=CODA