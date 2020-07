Canada’s favourite dance music and hip-hop festival heads to CityView Drive-In with a one-hour audio and visual experience of never before seen VELD footage from past festivals. Guests will also experience a live streamed set by award-winning DJs and VELD headliners Loud Luxury, along with a live set by Waves.

August 22, gates 6 pm. All ages. Tickets start at $70 per car and are available on ticketmaster.ca (on sale July 30).