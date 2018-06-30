Record Shop

MKG127 1445 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1Y7

Group exhibition including work by Sonny AssuDeanna Bowen, Bill Burns, Dave Dyment, Roula Partheniou, Geoffrey Pugen, Marla Hlady, Christof MigoneMichael Dumontier, Suzie Smith,  Instant CoffeeLaura Kikauka and Eleanor King.. Jun 30-Aug 11. Reception 2-5 pm, Jun 30.

A series of guest curated playlists can be heard daily starting at 4 PM.

July 4-7  Micah Lexier

July 11-14 Liam Crockard

July 18-21 Ken Montague

July 25-28 Stefan Hancherow

August 1-4 Luis Jacob

August 8-11 Matthew Higg

