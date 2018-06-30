Record Shop
MKG127 1445 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1Y7
Group exhibition including work by Sonny Assu, Deanna Bowen, Bill Burns, Dave Dyment, Roula Partheniou, Geoffrey Pugen, Marla Hlady, Christof Migone, Michael Dumontier, Suzie Smith, Instant Coffee, Laura Kikauka and Eleanor King.. Jun 30-Aug 11. Reception 2-5 pm, Jun 30.
A series of guest curated playlists can be heard daily starting at 4 PM.
July 4-7 Micah Lexier
July 11-14 Liam Crockard
July 18-21 Ken Montague
July 25-28 Stefan Hancherow
August 1-4 Luis Jacob
August 8-11 Matthew Higg
