Reading The 49: All Our Yesterdays

Nightwood Theatre and fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre Company present a reading of Chloe Hung's All Our Yesterdays. Dealing with the horrifying kidnapping of 276 Nigerian schoolgirls, it follows the intimate relationship between two sisters in captivity, eighteen-year-old Ladi and her younger sister Hasana, a teen with Asperger’s. Sep 30 at 7 pm. Pwyc.