Real House Lives: Former Members Of Parliament On How To Reclaim Democratic Leadership

Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4

Samara Centre for Democracy presents a launch for a new book based on the stories and experiences of former parliamentarians. Panel discussion with former MPs Peggy Nash, Robert-Falcon Ouellette and Lisa Raitt. 6:30-9 pm. Free.

RSVP: engage.samaracanada.com/real_house_lives_book_launch_toronto

Free
