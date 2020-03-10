Real House Lives: Former Members Of Parliament On How To Reclaim Democratic Leadership
Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4
Samara Centre for Democracy presents a launch for a new book based on the stories and experiences of former parliamentarians. Panel discussion with former MPs Peggy Nash, Robert-Falcon Ouellette and Lisa Raitt. 6:30-9 pm. Free.
RSVP: engage.samaracanada.com/real_house_lives_book_launch_toronto
Info
Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4 View Map
Free
Books