real :: in your reflection

Humber North Space Gallery LRC Atrium, 205 Humber College, Toronto, Ontario M9W 5L7

Group exhibition by Visual Art Program students. Featuring artworks by Sebastian Chang, Pauline Defour, Natashia Faustino, Le Lin, Isaac Minialoff, Mouktar Mohamoud, Michelle Phu, Jordan Ruperto, Samy Sabani and Denay Nakogee Sanders. Apr 25-May 3. Reception 4-7 pm, May 3. Gallery hours Mon-Fri 10 am - 4 pm. 

Humber North Space Gallery LRC Atrium, 205 Humber College, Toronto, Ontario M9W 5L7
