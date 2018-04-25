real :: in your reflection

Group exhibition by Visual Art Program students. Featuring artworks by Sebastian Chang, Pauline Defour, Natashia Faustino, Le Lin, Isaac Minialoff, Mouktar Mohamoud, Michelle Phu, Jordan Ruperto, Samy Sabani and Denay Nakogee Sanders. Apr 25-May 3. Reception 4-7 pm, May 3. Gallery hours Mon-Fri 10 am - 4 pm.