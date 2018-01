Group exhibition of sculpture, painting, drawing, mixed media, and installation. Artists include Oscar Figueroa, Johan Wahlstrom, Andre C. Pifaro, Kee Ip, Bruce Eves, Michael Davey, Francesco Albano, Silvia Argiolas, Silvia Mei, Gon Bregu, Daniel Segrove, and Lula Motra.

Feb 1-17, reception 5-8 pm, Feb 1.