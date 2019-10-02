Reality Vanishing In Plain Sight: A Curated Show Of Altered Images

This exhibition present 24 artists exploring strategies of appropriation and manipulation to create revealing new images in a broad array of mediums. Curated by Peter Friedrichsen, Tom Taylor and Jack Wayne. Oct 2-20, reception 6-9 pm Oct 3; West Queen West Art Crawl 7-10 pm Oct 10; meet the artists 2-5 pm Oct 20. Free.

propellerartgallery.ca/altered-images.html