Really Big World
Flato Markham Theatre 171 Town Centre Blvd, Markham, Ontario L3R 8G5
Immerse yourself in the signature Latin-inspired pop sounds brought to life by the unique ensemble of Really Big World. Taking the stage in Markham for one night only, this high-energy, performance features the band’s original Canadian music complemented by chart-topping hits with a Latin flare. 8 pm. $35, srs/stu $30
Info
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul