Rebecca Bruton / Ways (Brodie West & Evan Cartwright)

Western Canadian composer, song maker and vocalist Rebecca Bruton’s practice spans chamber music to songs, often dealing with land, loss and desire. The concert includes a set by local duo Ways (saxophonist Brodie West and percussionist Evan Cartwright) who make a delicate, spare brand of collectively-composed music. 7 pm. $10-$20.

