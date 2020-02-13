LOVE MY DYSFUNCTIONS by Rebecca Sweets is an immersive installation which explores her mad, neurodivergent + disabled identity through the lens of executive dysfunction, a dominant symptom of ADHD. The exhibition is concerned with social constructs of dysfunction, within the context of “higher education” that normalizes neurotypicality by reinforcing systemic ableist, sanist, and capitalist modes of existence.

Gallery Hours | Monday to Friday from 10 am-6 pm, Saturdays from noon-5 pm.

Presented by the Margin of Eras Gallery, in collaboration with Charles Street Video.