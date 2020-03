Rebel Films screens the 2019 film (D: Kasi Lemmons, 125 minutes), an extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery. Guest speaker Kareen Marshall will discuss the significance of "Harriet" for struggles against racism and inequality today. 7 pm. $4 or pwyc. Room 5-250.

