Rebellion: A Climate Change Protest Sign-Making Workshop
The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9
Nuit Rose festival event led by artist and activist Amrita Singh. This FREE interactive project aims to bring awareness to Climate Change and encourages diverse narratives in environmental activism. No prior experience necessary. 6 pm. Free. At Fabarnak at the 519.
