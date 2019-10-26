Rebuilding London Churches After The Fire And the Blitz

St. Thomas’s Anglican Church 383 Huron, Toronto, Ontario

The Great Fire of the 1660s and the German Blitz of the 1940s destroyed many churches in London. In this illustrated lecture, Ryerson University history professor Carl Benn explores how people responded to these disasters in rebuilding their houses of worship and consider the meanings of their decisions within the Anglican tradition. 3:30-5 pm. Free/pwyc freewill donation to the church.

