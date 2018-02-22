Recipe For Change

St. Lawrence North Temporary Market 125 the Esplanade, Toronto, Ontario

Tangerine presents the fundraising event with you and 30 chefs, 1 amazing cause.  Recipe for Change is the tastiest way to promote healthy food and food literacy in schools and is FoodShare’s 9th annual signature fundraising event. $135. 6-9pm. All you can eat and drink. eventbrite.ca/e/recipe-for-change-2018-presented-by-tangerine-tickets-39302943161

St. Lawrence North Temporary Market 125 the Esplanade, Toronto, Ontario
