Recipe For Change

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

This edition of FoodShare's annual fundraiser puts the spotlight on the culinary artistry and vision of some of Toronto’s most dynamic Black chefs. More than 30 food & beverage stations, live music, a silent auction and more. 6 pm. $150. In the Bram & Bluma Appel Salon at the Reference Library.

Pre-register: eventbrite.ca/e/recipe-for-change-2020-tickets-85511405917

FoodShare advocates for equitable access to affordable, fresh and nutritious food and for food justice where everyone can feed themselves, their families and their community with dignity.

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
