This edition of FoodShare's annual fundraiser puts the spotlight on the culinary artistry and vision of some of Toronto’s most dynamic Black chefs. More than 30 food & beverage stations, live music, a silent auction and more. 6 pm. $150. In the Bram & Bluma Appel Salon at the Reference Library.

Pre-register: eventbrite.ca/e/recipe-for-change-2020-tickets-85511405917

FoodShare advocates for equitable access to affordable, fresh and nutritious food and for food justice where everyone can feed themselves, their families and their community with dignity.