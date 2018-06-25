Reclaim the Streets – March to End Violence Against Women, Trans & Non-Binary People

Regent Park Community Health Centre 465 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B2

Join the 9th annual gathering to call for an end to gender-based violence and the targeting of homeless, street-involved, sex working and Indigenous women, two-spirit, trans and non-binary people. 5:30 pm. Free.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1948783772098302

Info
Regent Park Community Health Centre 465 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B2 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor, Queer
Community Events
