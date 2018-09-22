Toronto’s Recollectiv is a unique musical group whose members are mainly made up of people affected by memory challenges (caused by Dementia, Alzheimers, Parkinsons, Stroke, PTSD, brain injury, etc.). Volunteers of all ages also form part of the band, making this a positive intergenerational experience for all participants. Recollectiv’s mission is to help people with memory challenges find joy and a sense of community through music-making.

Weekly, Saturdays 12:30-2:30 pm. Free w/ RSVP.

For more information, to participate, volunteer or donate, please visit www.recollectiv.ca or call Smile Theatre at 416-599-8440.