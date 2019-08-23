Toronto’s Recollectiv is a musical group primarily comprised of people affected by cognitive challenges caused by dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, PTSD, brain injury, etc. Recollectiv’s mission is to help people in Toronto with cognitive impairments gain a new social network, rediscover a sense of accomplishment and find joy through music-making.

The weekly rehearsal at the Tranzac Club, an accessible location, provides stimulation, socialization and lifts the spirits of both the players and their caregivers or companions. There is no cost for participation, and it is open to all who wish to sing or play an instrument, regardless of their physical or neurological challenges. 1 pm. Free with advance registration.