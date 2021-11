Screening of Alan Zweig’s film and post-screening Q&A with the director. Dec 6 at 7:30 pm. $15. Reserve. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. http://hotdocscinema.ca

I, Curmudgeon: The Personal Films of Alan Zweig, a retrospective of five of his most revealing, introspective films, will stream on Hot Docs at Home from November 25 to January 27.