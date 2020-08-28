NOW MagazineAll EventsRed Reports: The revolutionary ideas of Angela Davis

Red Reports: The revolutionary ideas of Angela Davis

The Toronto East International Socialists study group presents a discussion with introduction by Virginia Rodino. To join click the Zoom link (full details below). August 30 at 2 pm.

http://www.socialist.ca/node/4154

2020-08-30 @ 02:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Online Event
 

Seminar or Talk
 

Community Events

