Redpath Waterfront Festival

Epic dock party featuring Tall Ships, Maritime Market and more, June 29-July 1. The festival takes place at various areas between Harbour Square Park (25 Queens Quay West) to HTO Park West (375 Queens Quay West). Festival admission free, deck tours $17.50, child $12.50 (at ticketweb.ca/events/org/232223).

For more information and to buy deck tour tickets, cruise over to towaterfrontfest.com and follow @towaterfrontfest on Instagram and Facebook.

facebook.com/TOwaterfrontfest