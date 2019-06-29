Redpath Waterfront Festival

HTO Park 339 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1A2

Epic dock party featuring Tall Ships, Maritime Market and more, June 29-July 1. The festival takes place at various areas between Harbour Square Park (25 Queens Quay West) to HTO Park West (375 Queens Quay West). Festival admission free, deck tours $17.50, child $12.50 (at ticketweb.ca/events/org/232223).

For more information and to buy deck tour tickets, cruise over to towaterfrontfest.com and follow @towaterfrontfest on Instagram and Facebook.

Info

HTO Park 339 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1A2 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Festivals
647-342-4861
