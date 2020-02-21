REDTALK: The Role of Arts in Truth and (re)Conciliation

Join Red Sky Performance and Indigenous leaders for a lively conversation at about the role of arts in Truth and (re)Conciliation. Have the arts lagged behind the TRC conversation or is art at the forefront? Hosted by Sandra Laronde, Indigenous artists and leaders Ryan McMahon, David Garneau and Jessica Bolduc explore the implications of Truth and Reconciliation within the context of the Arts. February 21 from 8 to 10 pm. $15 at the door or Box Office: 416-368-3110. Cash bar. See website for info.

The talk will take place after the 7 pm performance of Red Sky’s new work AF at Canadian Stage. Ryan McMahon (Anishinaabe) is a writer, comedian, media maker and community activator whose storytelling style is irreverent and boundary-pushing. David Garneau (Métis) is a Professor of Visual Arts at the University of Regina. His practice includes painting, curation, and critical writing. Jessica Bolduc (Anishinaabe-French) is the Executive Director of the 4Rs Youth movement, which centres the needs and roles Indigenous young people play in moving forward reconciliation between individuals, communities & systems in Canada.

For more information contact production@redskyperformance.com