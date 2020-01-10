REDTalk with Muriel Miguel: A Retrospective

Artscape Sandbox 301 Adelaide W, Toronto, Ontario

Come and experience the extraordinary life of Muriel Miguel through her engaging stories, photos and video over the past 60-years. As Founder and Artistic Director of New York City's Spiderwoman Theater, Muriel shares her remarkable journey from her Brooklyn roots to landmark contributions to the contemporary feminist and Indigenous theatre movements in the United States, Canada and around the world. Hosted by Candy Palmater (actor, writer, activist, comedian and star of award-winning TV series The Candy Show on APTN).

January 10 from 7-9 pm. $18. 

Presented by Red Sky Performance, in association with Nightwood Theatre.

Artscape Sandbox 301 Adelaide W, Toronto, Ontario
