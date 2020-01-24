REDTalks: An Evening With Duncan McCue

Join Red Sky Performance for a fascinating REDTalk with award-winning journalist and author Duncan McCue. Host of CBC Radio One’s venerated Cross Country Checkup, and author of The Shoe Boy: A Trapline Memoir, Duncan McCue is a known champion of Indigenous stories, with a demonstrated commitment to raising awareness on Indigenous issues across Canada. Join us for a provoking conversation with this important and innovative voice in Canadian journalism. Hosted by Dale Turner, author of "This is Not a Peace Pipe: Towards a Critical Indigenous Philosophy".

January 24, doors open at 6:30 pm, runs 7-9 pm. $10, includes one drink for each guest. In Sugar Hall C, East Tower, 4th floor.

Started in 2011, our REDTalks Series celebrates exceptional ideas and performances from Indigenous artists, innovators and leaders. Red Sky Performance gratefully acknowledges Canadian Heritage for its generous support of our REDTalks Series.

