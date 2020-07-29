Reel Asian: Be Water

NOW MagazineAll EventsReel Asian: Be Water

Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival

Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival presents a drive-in screening of the 2020 documentary by Bao Nguyen. August 5, doors 7 pm, screening 8:30 pm. Free. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis through universe.com.

In 1971, after being rejected by Hollywood, Bruce Lee returned to his parents’ homeland, Hong Kong. Over the next two years, he’d complete four iconic films that would define his legacy, a legacy cut short when he died, stunningly, in the summer of 1973. He was 32 years old.

“Be Water” is told entirely by the family, friends, and collaborators who knew Bruce Lee best, with an extraordinary trove of archive film providing an evocative, immersive visual tapestry that captures Lee’s charisma, his passion, his philosophy, and the eternal beauty and wonder of his art.

 

2020-08-05 @ 07:00 PM to @ 10:30 PM
CityView Drive-In
 

Screening
 

Film
 
 

CityView Drive-In

The Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival (Reel Asian) is Canada’s longest-running showcase of contemporary Asian and Asian diasporic cinema — the only one of its kind in Toronto and the largest in Canada.

