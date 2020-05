Started by a grade 10 student from Toronto, Sophie Zawadzki hopes to share her love of film with aspiring female filmmakers. Featuring esteemed judges such as Alicia Malone, Naomi McDougall-Jones, Amber-Sekowan Daniels, and Kelly Fyffe-Marshalls, the festival kicks off at 8 pm on May 18th. Free. reelgirlsfilmfestival.com