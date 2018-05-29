ReelAbilities Film Festival: Toronto (RAFFTO), Canada’s largest film festival dedicated to showcasing Deaf and disability cultures returns for its third year with 25 films. Screening in various venues in Toronto, the 2018 RAFFTO lineup includes Canadian premieres from Brazil, Canada, China, Poland, Spain and the U.S. All films w/ open captioning or subtitles. May 29-Jun 4, see website for details and schedule. $12/screening, free for support persons & students up to grade 12; opening night $30.