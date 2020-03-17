Reelworld E20 Incubator Program for BIPOC Filmmakers

Are you an emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Colour) Canadian filmmaker with a great project in development, pre-production or production stage? Apply to Reelworld’s Emerging 20 Program! As a graduate of the program, you will be eligible to apply for $150,000 in Telefilm Funding, gain access to valuable connections and mentorship by industry professionals, receive focused pitch training, and get the opportunity to pitch your project in one-on-one meetings with industry decision makers. The E20 program is 100% free of charge and very competitive. Submissions close June 1, apply today! www.reelworld.ca/e20