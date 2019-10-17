Reelworld Film Festival

Canada Square Cinemas 2190 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4S 2C6

The 19th annual Reelworld Film Festival takes place from October 17th to October 21st 2019 and showcases films by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) Canadian filmmakers exploring the nuances of "home." The films portray BIPOC Canadians navigating the complexities of home life, creating new homes, and finding a home in community, in culture, and in people. Don't miss these exciting films, industry panels, and the chance to learn from, engage with, and support BIPOC Canadian talent. $12-$20, festival passes $50-$90, some free events. Canada Square & other venues, see website for details. 

Canada Square Cinemas 2190 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4S 2C6
