Reena Rumble
The MET Midtown Event Theatre 2492 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4P 2H7
Family-oriented professional wrestling show featuring WWE Hall of Famers, legends of yesterday and superstars of tomorrow. In support of Reena Foundation. 5:30 pm. $60-$100.
Since 1973, Reena has been providing housing, programs and support for children, adults and seniors with Autism and other developmental disabilities.
