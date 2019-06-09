Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit
For decades, the Matskiv family has been collecting paintings from all over Europe to celebrate the diverse beauty of traditional art. For the first time in over 30 years, this collection makes its way from the comfort of their home to public walls. The exhibit will feature a selection of pieces from over 18 European and Canadian artists. Noon-4 pm, Jun 9. Free.
