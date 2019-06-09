Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit

to Google Calendar - Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit - 2019-06-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit - 2019-06-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit - 2019-06-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit - 2019-06-09 12:00:00

Palette Art School 1600 Steeles W #2, Toronto, Ontario

For decades, the Matskiv family has been collecting paintings from all over Europe to celebrate the diverse beauty of traditional art. For the first time in over 30 years, this collection makes its way from the comfort of their home to public walls. The exhibit will feature a selection of pieces from over 18 European and Canadian artists. Noon-4 pm, Jun 9. Free.

facebook.com/events/404675626930411

Info

Palette Art School 1600 Steeles W #2, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art
905-738-7889
to Google Calendar - Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit - 2019-06-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit - 2019-06-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit - 2019-06-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Reflections - Matskiv Family Collection Exhibit - 2019-06-09 12:00:00