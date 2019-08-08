Refusing Gentrification: Community Arts & Practice(s)

In partnership with The 519, this event for Intimate Encounters ~ Animate Histories will feature a panel led by activist-artist-educator Yusra Khogali in conversation with local Regent Park artists exploring the politics of gentrification in their neighbourhood. Shorts made by local LGBT2Q youth who participated in The 519 and Toronto Animated Image Society’s Animazing! stop-motion art camp will be screened throughout the conversation. 6-8 pm. Free.

www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/refusing-gentrification-community-arts-practices/