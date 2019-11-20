Regent Park Film Festival

Daniels Spectrum 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

Community film festival dedicated to showcasing local and international independent works relevant to people from all walks of life, with a focus on inviting those of us from low-income and public housing communities. The films we present break stereotypes and show that no one place or person has just one story. Nov 20-23. Details TBA.

Daniels Spectrum 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Film
Festivals
