RPRG: ASYAMP Alumni
RPRG: ASYAMP Alumni – group show by alumni of Ada Slaight Youth Arts Mentorship Program. Jan 8-31, opening 7-9 pm Jan 8. RSVP.
Daniels Corporation presents the Regent Park Rotating Gallery (RPRG) - a free, 3-month rotating exhibit, featuring a different artist or artist group each month. With a spotlight on local artists and creators, this gallery will showcase a variety of mediums centered around a spectrum of themes and issues. Visit www.rprg2018.com to learn more about each artist of the month.
Regent Park Presentation Centre 500 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B4 View Map
