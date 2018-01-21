Reid Jamieson Band

Performance as an acoustic duo with his saucy missus, Carolyn Victoria Mill. Matinee benefit concert with a portion of proceeds being donated to Anduhyaun Shelter, an 18 bed family support agency serving both Indigenous and non-Indigenous women with or without children, fleeing violence. The shelter provides culturally sensitive counseling and referrals, and woman are offered support in a culturally safe and inclusive environment. Doors 2 pm, show 3 pm. $20.