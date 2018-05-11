Caregiver Stress & Well-Being

Don Mills Library 888 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1P6

Lecture on improving overall well-being for caregivers experiencing complex emotions and stress. 2-3 pm. Free. Call 416-395-5710 to register.

Part two of the Reitman Family Caregiver Series, a four-part lecture series for family caregivers, featuring Dr. Rhonda Feldman, Psychologist, Reitman Centre for Alzheimer's Support & Training. Participants are welcome to attend one lecture or the entire series.

Don Mills Library 888 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1P6
Free
416-395-5710
