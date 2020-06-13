Relay At Home

Online fundraising event with interactive activities and entertainment with Brett Kissel, Paul Langlois from the Tragically Hip, Joel Plaskett and others to support people with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic and year-round. Online fundraising event with interactive activities, entertainment with Brett Kissel, Paul Langlois from the Tragically Hip, Joel Plaskett and others to support people with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic and year-round. 7 pm. Donations welcome. facebook.com/CanadianCancerSociety