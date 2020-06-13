Relay At Home

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Online fundraising event with interactive activities and entertainment with Brett Kissel, Paul Langlois from the Tragically Hip, Joel Plaskett and others to support people with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic and year-round. 7 pm. Donations welcome. facebook.com/CanadianCancerSociety

Info

Community Events, Music
Benefits
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
