NOW MagazineAll EventsRemastered

Remastered

Remastered

by
118 118 people viewed this event.

Beloved masterpieces in the Aga Khan Museum’s Collection. New, exhilarating ways to immerse yourself in timeless stories of courage, love, and living well. Nov 7-March 21, 2021. $10-$20.

Museum hours: Thu-Sun, 10 am-5:30 pm.

Remastered allows you to dive deeper than ever before into the Museum’s world-class collection of Persian, Turkish, and Mughal Indian manuscript paintings. Anchoring the exhibition will be a selection of 11 resplendent masterworks that rarely go on display, let alone together. Digital interactives developed in collaboration with Ryerson University Library enable you to explore an additional 40 pieces and see stirring stories from the manuscripts come to life.

agakhanmuseum.org/exhibitions/remastered

Additional Details

Location - Aga Khan Museum

 

Date And Time

2020-11-07 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-03-21 @ 05:30 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Aga Khan Museum

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.