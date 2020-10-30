Beloved masterpieces in the Aga Khan Museum’s Collection. New, exhilarating ways to immerse yourself in timeless stories of courage, love, and living well. Nov 7-March 21, 2021. $10-$20.

Museum hours: Thu-Sun, 10 am-5:30 pm.

Remastered allows you to dive deeper than ever before into the Museum’s world-class collection of Persian, Turkish, and Mughal Indian manuscript paintings. Anchoring the exhibition will be a selection of 11 resplendent masterworks that rarely go on display, let alone together. Digital interactives developed in collaboration with Ryerson University Library enable you to explore an additional 40 pieces and see stirring stories from the manuscripts come to life.

agakhanmuseum.org/exhibitions/remastered