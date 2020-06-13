Remember The 400: Youth Rally

Google Calendar - Remember The 400: Youth Rally - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Remember The 400: Youth Rally - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Remember The 400: Youth Rally - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Remember The 400: Youth Rally - 2020-06-13 13:00:00

Christie Pits Park 750 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

#rememberthe400, an organization dedicated to creating a positive impact of healing the racial divide, will host a peaceful rally and walk from Christie Pits Park to Queens Park on Saturday, June 13, starting at 1 pm. This rally is to present a solution to the social inequalities which continue to suppress Black people. Free.

#rememberthe400

Info

Christie Pits Park 750 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Free, Outdoor
Community Events
647-313-6956
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Remember The 400: Youth Rally - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Remember The 400: Youth Rally - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Remember The 400: Youth Rally - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Remember The 400: Youth Rally - 2020-06-13 13:00:00