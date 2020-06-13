Remember The 400: Youth Rally
Christie Pits Park 750 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
#rememberthe400, an organization dedicated to creating a positive impact of healing the racial divide, will host a peaceful rally and walk from Christie Pits Park to Queens Park on Saturday, June 13, starting at 1 pm. This rally is to present a solution to the social inequalities which continue to suppress Black people. Free.
Info
Free, Outdoor
Community Events