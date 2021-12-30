Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 30, 2021

Remembering In Colour – William Parker

Remembering In Colour, an exhibition of new abstract expressionist paintings by William Parker.

This new series of paintings explores the relationships between memory, emotion and sensory input.  Why do past events often leave memories and feelings that are utterly disproportionate to their original significance?  Why do some trivial events become memorable and evocative when others do not?  What is the physical connection between emotion and memory?  

 “The attempt to answer these questions in a very tangible way is endlessly challenging but, I believe, ultimately made possible by the viewers’ and the artist’s shared humanity.” WP

Additional Details

Location Address - 2302 Bridge Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 3L5

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Jan 15th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
to Fri, Apr 29th, 2022

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

