Remembering In Colour – William Parker

Remembering In Colour, an exhibition of new abstract expressionist paintings by William Parker.

This new series of paintings explores the relationships between memory, emotion and sensory input. Why do past events often leave memories and feelings that are utterly disproportionate to their original significance? Why do some trivial events become memorable and evocative when others do not? What is the physical connection between emotion and memory?

“The attempt to answer these questions in a very tangible way is endlessly challenging but, I believe, ultimately made possible by the viewers’ and the artist’s shared humanity.” WP