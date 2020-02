Sunday-Thursday, February 9-13 and 16-20. Special: 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (1916 silent) at 4 pm. 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (1954, D: Richard Fleischer, starring Kirk Douglas) at 6 pm. Spartacus (1960, Stanley Kubrick, starring Kirk Douglas) at 8:15 pm. $5 donation.

reghartt.ca/cineforum