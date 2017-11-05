Remembrance Day Ceremony At Scarborough Civic Centre
Scarborough Civic Centre 150 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7
On Sunday, November 5, a ceremony, as part of the City of Toronto's Remembrance Day programming, will be held at Scarborough Civic Centre to recognize the contributions made by those who served and those who continue to serve. Members of the public are invited to attend. 2-3 pm. Free.
Scarborough Civic Centre 150 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7
All Ages, Free
