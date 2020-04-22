remixTOGETHER
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Living-room online concert series presented by Aga Khan Museum. 2:30-7::30 pm. Free.
Maneli Jamal (solo acoustic guitar), 2:30 pm. Bageshree Vaze and Vineet Vyas (South Asian vocals, kathak dance, & tabla drumming), 3 pm.Demetrios Petsalakis (oud), 3:30 pm. Lex Junior aka Alex Punzalan from DATU (kulintang, synthesizers, and live looping), 4 pm. Raphael Weinroth-Brown of Kamancello (cello and improvisation); and Shahriyar Jamshidi of Kamancello (kamanche and improvisation) 4:30 pm. 5:30 pm – Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne of OKAN (Afro-Cuban jazz) 5:30pm. Shirlita Pili and Mark Rainey (flamenco vocals and guitar) 6 pm. Alanna Stuart of BONJAY (R ‘n’ B vocals and electronics) 6:30 pm. Sina Bathaie (santur) 7 pm. Free. agakhanmuseum.org/programs/remixtogether