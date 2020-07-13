Remote Control – AGYU Live Instagram Performance Series

Art Gallery of York University presents a weekly Instagram takeover featuring two influential performance scenes of spoken word poets, singers, rappers, and dancers. Working in partnership with cultural visionaries—Scarborough-based R.I.S.E. Edutainment Director, Randell Adjei and Jane Street Speaks Founder, Nathan Baya— AGYU presents Remote Control, an online social media forum for performance that builds virtual communities and creative solidarity in a difficult and unprecedented period of social distancing and cultural isolation. July 7-28, Tuesdays from 7 pm. instagram.com/a_g_y_u