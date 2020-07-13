NOW MagazineAll EventsRemote Control – AGYU Live Instagram Performance Series

Remote Control – AGYU Live Instagram Performance Series

14
Jul
-
28
Jul

Remote Control – AGYU Live Instagram Performance Series

by
 
87 people viewed this event.

Art Gallery of York University presents a weekly Instagram takeover featuring two influential performance scenes of spoken word poets, singers, rappers, and dancers. Working in partnership with cultural visionaries—Scarborough-based R.I.S.E. Edutainment Director, Randell Adjei and Jane Street Speaks Founder, Nathan Baya— AGYU presents Remote Control, an online social media forum for performance that builds virtual communities and creative solidarity in a difficult and unprecedented period of social distancing and cultural isolation. July 7-28, Tuesdays from 7 pm.   instagram.com/a_g_y_u

 

Date And Time

2020-07-14 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-07-28
 

Location

see website, Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.