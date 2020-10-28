Remote Realities Online Exhibition Launch

Trinity Square Video and Dames Making Games. Remote Realities presents the 2020 Themed Commissions, which were produced over summer residencies. This year’s theme focuses on how one plays in isolation; how isolation shapes our preferences in play and what reactions to games are being cultivated in this current reality. Works by Rebecca Sweets, Kaelan Myerscough, Maxwell Lander, Natalie Walschots, Tosca Teran, Sara Vogl, Elahe Rostami and Amir Rostami. Oct 30-Dec 15. Launch Nov 5 at 6 pm. http://www.trinitysquarevideo.com