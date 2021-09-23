Renaissance Venice: Life and Luxury at the Crossroads

- News
The Gardiner Museum presents the exhibition of more than 110 objects, including Chinese porcelain, Islamic metalware, Venetian ceramics and glass, and contemporary art. Three contemporary artists – Nadia Myre, Lindsay Montgomery, and Dorie Millerson—have also contributed pieces that respond to the historical works. Oct 14-Jan 9. 111 Queen’s Park. http://gardinermuseum.com
Location Address - 111 Queen's Park