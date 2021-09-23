Readers' Choice 2021

Renaissance Venice: Life and Luxury at the Crossroads

Sep 23, 2021

The Gardiner Museum presents the exhibition of more than 110 objects, including Chinese porcelain, Islamic metalware, Venetian ceramics and glass, and contemporary art. Three contemporary artists – Nadia Myre, Lindsay Montgomery, and Dorie Millerson—have also contributed pieces that respond to the historical works. Oct 14-Jan 9. 111 Queen’s Park. http://gardinermuseum.com

Location Address - 111 Queen's Park

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 14th, 2021
Sun, Jan 9th, 2022 to

Location
Gardiner Museum

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

